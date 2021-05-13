Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengaluru civic agency introduces walk-in enrollment to Covid Care Centres

Bengaluru civic agency introduces walk-in enrollment to Covid Care Centres

Premium
File photo: A medic collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station,
1 min read . 06:18 AM IST PTI

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the CCCs have 1,635 beds at present

Bengaluru: The civic agency of Bengaluru on Wednesday said it has introduced walk-in enrollment at all 11 Covid Care Centres (CCC) in its limits, which have been established for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Bengaluru: The civic agency of Bengaluru on Wednesday said it has introduced walk-in enrollment at all 11 Covid Care Centres (CCC) in its limits, which have been established for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the CCCs have 1,635 beds at present.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the CCCs have 1,635 beds at present.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Apart from walk-in enrollment, the beds can also be booked online via Central Hospital Bed Management System portal, the civic agency said in a statement.

The patients who would be admitted directly through walk-in will be first evaluated at the triaging centre by the doctors available.

The BBMP said citizens or Covid-19 patients can contact 080-22493200 or 080-22493201 for more details.

They can also call the CCC which operates 24 hours and has nodal officers to oversee the operations, the statement added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!