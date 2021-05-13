Bengaluru civic agency introduces walk-in enrollment to Covid Care Centres

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the CCCs have 1,635 beds at present

Bengaluru: The civic agency of Bengaluru on Wednesday said it has introduced walk-in enrollment at all 11 Covid Care Centres (CCC) in its limits, which have been established for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Apart from walk-in enrollment, the beds can also be booked online via Central Hospital Bed Management System portal, the civic agency said in a statement.

The patients who would be admitted directly through walk-in will be first evaluated at the triaging centre by the doctors available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BBMP said citizens or Covid-19 patients can contact 080-22493200 or 080-22493201 for more details.

They can also call the CCC which operates 24 hours and has nodal officers to oversee the operations, the statement added.

