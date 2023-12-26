Bengaluru civic body orders shop owners to install 60% Kannada nameplates by 28 Feb
Legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by 28 February, and their licenses will be cancelled.
Bengaluru's civic body has ordered shop owners to install 60% Kannada language nameplates. by 28 February. Tushar Giri Nath, chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts.