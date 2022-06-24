Bengaluru: The Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru which was repaired for ₹6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain
A newly asphalted road in Bengaluru has become a cause of embarrassment for the city's civic body. Recently, before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, several roads were asphalted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for ₹23.5 crore. However, the Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru which was repaired for ₹6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain.
PM Modi took the road to travel to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University to inaugurate the campus. The BBMP had laid asphalt on a 3.6 km stretch in that area before the PM's visit only.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road.
CM Bommai instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.
According to a preliminary inquiry, the road caved in due to leakage of a water pipe. A BBMP engineer said the road was built in such a short time that the quality work could not have been done.