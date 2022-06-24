A newly asphalted road in Bengaluru has become a cause of embarrassment for the city's civic body. Recently, before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, several roads were asphalted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for ₹23.5 crore. However, the Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru which was repaired for ₹6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}