With surging coronavirus infections, the civic chief commissioner of Bengaluru has ordered to set up Covid care centres in the city. Private hospitals have also been directed to immediately reserve 50% beds for Covid patients.

"As Covid-19 cases are rising in the city, Covid care centers must be set up as per requirement at the zonal level. 50% beds must be reserved immediately in private hospitals," said Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), after a meeting.

Gupta further said that more swab collection teams should be deployed and ordered the officials to take necessary action within 24 hours of the test.

He also requested the Karnataka state government to supply the required vaccine needed in the city.

Chief secretary of BBMP Ravikumar, principal secretary Tushar Girinath, zonal commissioners Tulsi Maddineni, Ravindra, Manoj Jain, Rajendra Cholan, Reddy Shankara Babu, Randeep, Basavaraj, all zonal coordinators, zonal commissioners, chief health officer, and all zonal health officers were also present at the meeting.

Lockdown in Karnataka

State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said a lockdown could be imposed in Karnataka if need arises.

Karnataka is among 10 states that have shown a steep rise in the daily coronavirus cases, according to the Union health ministry.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," news agency PTI quoted Yediyurappa as saying.

A night curfew has been imposed in six Karnataka cities -- Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru and Udupi-Manipal -- from 10 pm to 5 am till 20 April.

Cases in Karnataka

The state on Monday reported 9,579 new Covid-19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 10,74,869, while the active cases touched 75,985.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 6,387 of the fresh cases.

The day also saw 2,767 patients getting discharged, pushing the recovery total to 9,85,924.


