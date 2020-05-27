Bengaluru's civic woes may worsen as projects held up due to fund, labour crunch

BENGALURU: Shortage of funds and labour is likely to delay crucial infrastructure projects in Bengaluru and add to the civic woes of India’s technology hub when it relaxes more lockdown restrictions next month.

Fund and labour shortage has held up at least ₹500 crore worth of stormwater drain projects, about 200 km of asphalting of roads, and the ₹999 crore solid waste management project, said civic body officials.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body said it was looking to complete only those projects where work has begun and may not be able to start new ones listed in its ₹10,895.84 crore budget for this year.

“We are only focusing on those projects which need to be completed quickly before the monsoon sets in," B.H.Anil Kumar, commissioner BBMP, said.

Most of the works and projects announced in the budget are yet to be passed

“No new projects have started. All projects are being held up as no clearance has been given by the Karnataka government," Mohan Kumar, the chairman of the BBMP’s standing committee on major public works said. The BBMP had set aside ₹415.50 crore for filling potholes in the city that is also likely to be delayed, officials said.

The delays are likely to add to the challenges of the over 10 million city residents who will begin to return to work after almost two months of staying home during the lockdown. Recent rains have amplified civic issues of the city.

The covid-19 induced lockdown has strained the resources of Karnataka and its growth engine, Bengaluru, which faces an acute shortage of funds after significant reduction in inflows from the Centre and losses due to halting of economic activities for at least two months.

The labour shortage adds to the challenges as Bengaluru, like other urban centres, is heavily dependent on workers for construction activities, garbage collection, and other civic works

At least 200,000 migrant workers have returned to home amid the lockdown after lack of work and wages led to survival concerns in the city.

Kumar said the corporation was trying to facilitate workers from Karnataka to take up these jobs.

Bengaluru is considered a global hotspot for technology, startups and innovation, but living conditions in the city has declined over the last few years due to over-crowding and mismanagement of civic issues.

