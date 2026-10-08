Bengaluru CJP protest today: Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee to join ‘people’s tribunal’ in SIR protest | Key things to know

Bengaluru’s Freedom Park is set to host a CJP protest on Thursday, bringing together activists and public figures to raise concerns surrounding the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. The protest comes just two days before the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned October 10 demonstration.

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During a joint press conference on Wednesday, CJP co-convener Saurav Das urged people across the country to travel to Delhi and to come prepared for a prolonged agitation. “This fight is not going to be easy. I appeal to everyone across the country to join us, book train and flight tickets,” he said.

Even if Kumar resigns, the protesters will not step back because the electoral system needs to be cleaned up, Das said, alleging that the BJP's pushback reflects a “lust for eternal power”.

The protestors have been demanding the CEC's resignation at various demonstrations across the country.

Here are the key things to know about CJP's protest in Bengaluru: Victims of SIR from across Karnataka to attend CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, actor-activist Prakash Raj and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee will participate in a “people's tribunal” on the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengaluru today.

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The “victims of SIR” from across Karnataka are expected to attend. The 'people's tribunal' will be followed by a “chappal protest”.

Prakash Raj to attend the protest in Bengaluru Announcing his attendance, Prakash Raj said on Wednesday, “People's Tribunal by Cockroaches (Cockroach Janata Party)... Dipke... Ashutosh... Sourav and all the youth organisations and the civil society... the victims of SIR from across the state will be present.”

“Requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October at Freedom Park... Bengaluru,” he said.

Dhruv Rathee to join In a video, Raj said Dhruv Rathee, an influencer, would attend the event.

Rathee also uploaded a video on his ‘X’ account confirming his participation in the programme and said the fight was to save democracy.

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CJP to interact with Kannadigas CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka had also announced on ‘X’ on October 6 that after attending the people's tribunal on SIR, they would interact with Kannadigas who have allegedly been wrongfully removed from the voters’ list.

Also Read | Celebs who extended support to CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress to observe ‘Black Day’ The KPCC will hold protests across the state on Thursday as part of the Congress's nationwide call to observe a “Black Day” for Indian democracy over the detention of the party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

The protests will be held at the state, district and block/mandal levels, with the main demonstration scheduled at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queen's Road here from 10.30 am.

Similar protests will be organised at District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committee (BCC) offices across Karnataka.

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