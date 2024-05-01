Bengaluru news: Two Class 10th students have extorted gold ornaments and jewellery worth ₹ 35 lakh from classmate. The police have detained the suspected students and arrested 4 others in connection with the case.

Four people were arrested in Bengaluru for extorting gold ornaments worth ₹35 lakh from a student after blackmailing him, police said. Police also detained two students, who are classmates of the victim, in a juvenile facility, The Indian Express reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police arrested M Kartik Kumar, 32, from Vaddarahalli, and thirty-year-old S Sunil--both hailing from Kopal district--in the case. The other two adults arrested in the case are Veman N and R Vivek, according to the IE report.

Extortion by blackmailing According to the report, the detained students were extorting money and jewellery from the son of a civil contractor, who was their classmate. The accused boys got to know about the victim's addiction to online games. Later, they began blackmailing the victim over his online gaming addiction, according to a complaint lodged by the boy's father {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, the police have recovered nearly 23 lakh in cash and 300 grams of gold ornaments. A diamond necklace is also missing from the victim's house.

The police have also hinted at the suspected involvement of a college student in the case, who could have played a role to help the accused to sell the extorted jewellery.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda has urged the public to remain to remain cautious about the company the children keep at school, coaching classes and in their neighbourhoods, apart from monitoring their activities in social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

