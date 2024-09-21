Bengaluru student arrested for ‘filming’ women in college washroom

A massive protest broke out at the Bengaluru College campus after some women students accused an engineering student of allegedly recording videos in women's washrooms and circulating them on social media

A massive protest broke out at the Bengaluru College campus after some women students accused an engineering student of allegedly recording videos in women's washrooms and circulating them on social media, India Today reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the engineering student, 21-year-old, allegedly threatened the complainants to kill them if they escalated the issue and reported the college authorities after he was caught recording.

According to reports, the engineering student, 21-year-old, allegedly threatened the complainants to kill them if they escalated the issue and reported the college authorities after he was caught recording.

The incident came to light when women students in the washroom noticed the accused filming and watching them.

The Bengaluru police said they have arrested the accused student and have recovered nearly eight videos on his mobile phone.

Bengaluru police said a massive protest broke out at the college campus soon after the incident came to light. Hundreds of protesters, including both men and women, gathered on the campus, demanding strict action against the accused and proper safety measures so that no such incident happens in the future.

Bengaluru police further said the investigation is underway to ascertain allegations as some women students have alleged that the accused student may have been a habitual offender.

It is important to note that it is not the first incident of voyeurism within the college premises in Bengaluru.

 

A male student of a private college in the city was arrested in November 22 for allegedly entering the women’s washroom and recording videos of the women students.

The student was also caught in the act and was taken to the Girinagar Police Station where he admitted to filming the women and watching the women students from a closed bathroom stall. He was arrested and charged with voyeurism, stalking and sexual harassment, along with sections of the IT Act pertaining to capturing private images of a person and electronically transmitting sexually explicit material.

 

