Bengaluru horror: College student raped by biker after taking lift, was returning home from get-together

  • Bengaluru rape case: Police have gathered the information and formed five teams to nab the accused.

Livemint
Updated18 Aug 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (image for representational purpose.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (image for representational purpose.(Getty Image)

Amid growing anger across the country over the rape and murder of Kolkata's RG Kar doctor, a college student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the wee hours of Sunday in Bengaluru.

Police have gathered the information and have formed five teams to nab the accused.

The incident took place while the woman was returning home to Hebbagodi after a get-together in Koramangala, reported PTI, quoting additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta.

The woman, who is a final year degree student at a city college, was allegedly assaulted by an unknown biker whom she had hitchhiked, said a senior police officer.

"A man from whom she had taken a ‘lift’ made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation," Gupta told reporters.

Stating that prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala, Gupta said, "There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on.

Gupta said that police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives.

"We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," said Police.

On August 9, the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Following that, police arrested a civic volunteer the next day.

The students and junior doctors continue to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Meanwhile, the CBI interrogated former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh.

The parents of the deceased woman doctor claimed that they were informed over the phone on August 9 morning that their daughter died by suicide at the hospital, where she worked.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has stated that no one from the police force had called up the parents to say that their daughter died by suicide.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 04:40 PM IST
