During the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka, 2022 Summit on Wednesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on the capital Bengaluru. While inaugurating the event virtually, Prime Minister Modi said Bengaluru is a place where there is both "tradition and technology", and added, "there is a unique confluence of nature and culture".
Talking about talent and technology, the prime minister said Bengaluru is the first name that comes to his mind. "When we talk of talent and technology, the first thing that comes to mind is brand Bengaluru," PM Modi said at Invest Karnataka 2022 Summit.
PM Modi further said that the new India is focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure, and the best talent. "We have freed our investors from red tapism and given them a red carpet of opportunities. We have encouraged investments in various sectors that were earlier closed to private investments such as defence, drones, space, and geospatial mapping".
The Prime Minister said Karnataka has the power of a "double engine", with the same party in the government at both the State and Centre. "When we speak about talent and technology, the first name that comes to mind is "Brand Bengaluru", Modi said.
During the three-day summit, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be present.
This edition of Karnatala's Global Investors Meet (GIM), is built under the theme ‘Build for the World’ reflecting on the role the state aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said.
The three-day program, being held from November 2-4 in Bengaluru will have more than 80 speaker sessions.
The speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar among others. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors, and country sessions would run parallelly, read an official statement by the PMO.
The country sessions would each be hosted by the partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - which would be bringing in high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries, the statement said.
