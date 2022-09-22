Bengaluru company announces 11-day recharge break for employees

Bengaluru company announces 11-day recharge break for employees1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
- Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm announces 11-day break for employees
In a bid to prioritise the mental health of its employees, online shopping site Meesho has announced an 11-day companywide "Reset and Recharge break" for a second consecutive year. The break will start after the festive season, from October 22 to November 1.
Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and CTO of Meesho made the announcement on Twitter. "We've announced an 11-day company-wide break for a second consecutive year! Keeping the upcoming festive season & the significance of work life balance in mind, Meeshoites will take some much-needed time off to Reset & Recharge from October 22 to November 1," he tweeted.
Commenting on Aatrey's post, Meesho in a tweet said: "An annual break bang in the middle of the festive season. That's how we roll."
Meesho had earlier announced a "boundaryless" workplace model, infinite wellness leave, 30-week gender-neutral parental leave, and 30-day gender reassignment leave.
In February this year, Meesho announced that it will permanently allow all its employees to work from home, office or any location of their choice. This is applicable for over 1,700 employees currently working for the company.
"We have studied multiple future work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho," Meesho Chief Human Resources Officer Ashish Kumar Singh said in a statement.
Founded in 2015 by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, both IIT Delhi alumni, Meesho started off as a social commerce firm, which connects producers with resellers, who eventually market the products to consumers through social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.
