No decision has been taken yet on imposing a compulsory institutional quarantine on even those international passengers from “at-risk" countries that have tested negative for Covid-19, clarified Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday.

“Any decision taken in this (compulsory institutional quarantine for foreign arrivals from 'at-risk' countries) regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with the government of India and state government guidelines," said BBMP.

This comes even as Karnataka health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar had said earlier this month that all international passengers landing in the state will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR examination to deal with the threat of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

“If the RTPCR test report at the airport comes up negative, travellers can go home, and they will be subjected to a seven-day quarantine. Their health will be monitored during the quarantine period. For those who are symptomatic, and reports are negative, they will be tested again on the fifth day," the minister informed

"They are free to move only if they test negative after quarantine of seven days. If the RT-PCR report is positive, they will be hospitalized and treated. Passengers may face some delay because testing is mandatory, but it is inevitable," the minister informed.

The central government has added several countries to the “at-risk" list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The countries include those in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand and Israel.

Under the new norms, passengers coming from “at-risk" countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from 20 December onwards.

The six airports are Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Also, two percent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

Omicron in Karnataka

The state reported five more cases of the Omicron variant on Thursday, taking its tally to eight. All five were fully vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar said.

The state health department said it's tracking their contacts and that the government is taking appropriate measures during the festive season to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.