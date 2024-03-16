Bengaluru continues to reel under water crisis, hotels issue pool party tickets for Holi
Bengaluru water crisis: Amid the ongoing water crisis, several hotels are hosting the “biggest poll rooftop open-air Holi party 2024” starting March 22. “The biggest and the longest Holi party of Bangalore,” a hotel says.
Several hotels and resorts in Bengaluru are hosting rain dance events and pool parties on the occasion of Holi even as the residents of the city continue to struggle for drinking water amid the crisis. Many Bengaluru hotels on BookMyShow have started selling tickets for pool parties starting March 22.