Several hotels and resorts in Bengaluru are hosting rain dance events and pool parties on the occasion of Holi even as the residents of the city continue to struggle for drinking water amid the crisis. Many Bengaluru hotels on BookMyShow have started selling tickets for pool parties starting March 22.

As per the information on the BookMyshow website, Hotel Leroy in Bengaluru is hosting the "biggest poll rooftop open-air Holi party 2024" starting March 22. "The biggest and the longest Holi party of Bangalore," the hotel says.

Lago Palms resort too is hosting the "Open Air-Pool Holi Festival". Meenakshi Resots is hosting a "pool rain dance festival" with tickets starting ₹99. The Jayamahal Palace Hotel is also among other hotels and resorts offering "rain dance, Punjabi dhol, unlimited colours and holi party till the sun sets down".

The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 25 across India.

Bengaluru struggles for drinking water

The struggle for drinking water continues for the residents of Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported. And the crisis, several residents were seen queuing up outside the RO water plant, carrying empty cans, in hopes of securing the essential water supply.

"For the last few days, we have been facing problems. We are fully dependent on the RO plant," a resident of Bengaluru was quoted as saying. Another local complained of the issue of untimely supply of water.

Shabbir, a resident, said, "We get less water and we have to make 2-3 visits to check if water is available. Kaveri water is supplied only once or twice a week. Rains haven't started yet so there is no underground water and even the Kaveri River has less water.

As the residents continue to struggle for potable water, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, "There is no such scarcity of water in Bengaluru."

"As far as Bengaluru is concerned, there is no water crisis. Only about 7,000 borewells have dried. We have made alternative arrangements for them. We have taken control of water tankers. We have identified the water sources. We will see that water is supplied," Shivakumar said on March 14.

