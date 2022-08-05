Bengaluru cop asks man in wheelchair to turn back, incident triggers VVIP debate

A Twitter user posted the video and claimed that the incident took place before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his convoy was supposed to pass that road
Indian is no stranger to ‘VVIP culture’ wherein, several regular commuters have faced difficulties and inconveniences. A certain video from Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru has gone viral on social media that has reopened the debate on the same.
The video shows a man who is travelling on the side of a Bengaluru road on a bright day being asked by the Police to turn back. A Twitter user posted the video and claimed that the incident took place before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his convoy was supposed to pass that road.
Mint could not verify the video
A Twitter user posted the video which went viral. The Twitter user wrote, "VVIP culture! A man in wheelchair asked to return by traffic police because Amit Shah convoy is going to pass by that road. Bengaluru, Karnataka."
See the video here
The video however, received mixed reviews. Fellow netizens commented asking who is at fault, “I have an honest question. Politics aside, Who is at fault here?". Another person was seen commenting "The convoy passes at high speed expecting roads to be all clear. You want that poor guy to get hit by cars?"
To this, another replied, "Seems like even a cycle in left most lane is not safe."
The Union Minister reached Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all inclusive and all reaching government in the last eight years. Taking a swipe at the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre, Shah alleged that there was "policy paralysis" then, while a number of scams also happened.
During his visit, Amit Shah reportedly held discussions with BJP functionaries regarding the killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers.
During his visit, Amit Shah reportedly held discussions with BJP functionaries regarding the killing of BJP youth activist Praveen Nettaru and the consequent anger among party workers.