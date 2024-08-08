Bengaluru cop dragged for 20 metres after he jumps in front of scooter to catch thief wanted in 75 cases

In a scene reminiscent of a Bollywood action movie, a Bengaluru policeman, 50, risked his life on Tuesday by diving before a two-wheeler to catch a thief who was wanted in more than 75 cases during peak traffic. The incident happened at a crowded junction in Sadashivanagar on August 6 and was captured on CCTV.

In the CCTV video, constable Dodda Lingayya, who works with the crime unit of the Koratagere police station in Tumakuru district, can be seen approaching a two-wheeler on a busy road in civil clothes, and jumping before it. The person riding the two-wheeler—identified as Manjesh alias Hotte Manja wanted in more than75 criminal cases across Karnataka— stopped the scooty, but later, he speeded up and dragged the cop for around 20 metres as he held on to his collar.

The collar of the thief slipped off Lingayya’s grip after a while, but he refused to give up and gripped the thief’s leg while he kept riding. Two traffic cops rushed to help. Manjesh (the thief), however, overpowered one of the traffic police but was overpowered by the other.Soon, several passers-by also gathered and helped the police to catch the thief.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Lingayya said the hunt to catch Manjesh began two months ago. They were finding it difficult to track him as he never used a phone and never stayed at his house. He always took ‘food parcels’ and stayed in lodges and other accommodations.

“Via the CCTV analysis, we discovered that every day, at least twice, Manjesh crossed the Sadashivanagar traffic police station signal” the Indian Express quoted Lingayya as saying.

“If I had missed this chance, I don’t think we would have nabbed him anytime soon. I have spent one month leaving behind my family. I was determined,” he added.