Bengaluru cop dragged for 20 metres after he jumps in front of scooter to catch thief wanted in 75 cases

Bengaluru policeman risks his life on Tuesday by diving before a two-wheeler to catch a thief who was wanted in more than 75 cases during peak traffic

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Aug 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Bengaluru cop dragged for 20 metres after he jumps in front of scooter to catch thief wanted in 75 cases
Bengaluru cop dragged for 20 metres after he jumps in front of scooter to catch thief wanted in 75 cases

In a scene reminiscent of a Bollywood action movie, a Bengaluru policeman, 50, risked his life on Tuesday by diving before a two-wheeler to catch a thief who was wanted in more than 75 cases during peak traffic. The incident happened at a crowded junction in Sadashivanagar on August 6 and was captured on CCTV.

In the CCTV video, constable Dodda Lingayya, who works with the crime unit of the Koratagere police station in Tumakuru district, can be seen approaching a two-wheeler on a busy road in civil clothes, and jumping before it. The person riding the two-wheeler—identified as Manjesh alias Hotte Manja wanted in more than75 criminal cases across Karnataka— stopped the scooty, but later, he speeded up and dragged the cop for around 20 metres as he held on to his collar.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat enters semi-final of Men’s 57 Kg wrestling

The collar of the thief slipped off Lingayya’s grip after a while, but he refused to give up and gripped the thief’s leg while he kept riding. Two traffic cops rushed to help. Manjesh (the thief), however, overpowered one of the traffic police but was overpowered by the other.Soon, several passers-by also gathered and helped the police to catch the thief.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Lingayya said the hunt to catch Manjesh began two months ago. They were finding it difficult to track him as he never used a phone and never stayed at his house. He always took ‘food parcels’ and stayed in lodges and other accommodations.

Also Read | Bangladesh news LIVE: Interim PM Yunus returns to Dhaka, to take office today

“Via the CCTV analysis, we discovered that every day, at least twice, Manjesh crossed the Sadashivanagar traffic police station signal” the Indian Express quoted Lingayya as saying.

“If I had missed this chance, I don’t think we would have nabbed him anytime soon. I have spent one month leaving behind my family. I was determined,” he added.

Also Read | ’Waqf Board Bill doesn’t take but give rights’: Kiren Rijiju counters Oppn

Media reports say Manjesh had fled to Bengaluru from the Tumakuru district and had been on their radar for some time. Manjesh has now been arrested, and police have recovered cash and gold from him.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 04:42 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru cop dragged for 20 metres after he jumps in front of scooter to catch thief wanted in 75 cases

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue