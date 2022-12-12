Bengaluru: Cops harass couple for roaming ‘late at night’ on road, extort money

Bengaluru: Cops harass couple for roaming ‘late at night’ on road, extort money2 min read . 07:52 AM IST
- A shocking incident occurred in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru last week wherein two cops harassed a married couple for roaming late at night
A shocking incident occurred in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru last week wherein two cops harassed a married couple for roaming late at night. Resident Karthik Patri shared his ordeal on Twitter that left him and his wife shocked. Patri wrote, "I would like to share a traumatic incident my wife and I encountered the night before. It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony".
Patri, who resides near Manyata Tech park, said he and his wife were a few metres away from our entrance gate when a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by them.
"Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback. Why should an adult couple walking on the street on a normal day be asked to show their ID cards? "Patri wrote.
The couple recounted that they were only carrying the phone and a box of cake with them. Suddenly, the cops snatched their phones and started quizzing about their " relationship, place of work, parental details, etc".
The cops noted down the Aadhaar numbers, which were on their phones, and issued a challan.
"You are not allowed to roam on the road after 11 pm," a cop told Patri.
Without confronting the cops, Patri and his wife chose to apologise to the policemen as their phones were confiscated, and had no help in sight.
"We decided to back down. It was late in the night; our phones had been confiscated; there was no help in sight, and the least we wanted was a confrontation with two policemen," Patri wrote.
However, the harassment by the police continued. They started extorting money from the couple.
"We thought we were over it, but it was as if the two men were waiting for this moment. They refused to let us go and demanded ₹3,000 as a penalty. Our hearts sunk," Patri added.
According to Patri, the cops were out to con unsuspecting civilians. "We ended up being their victims. We literally begged them to let us go, but they wouldn’t budge".
Patri said the cops showed them pictures of convicts and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not pay.
Then one of the cops took Patri aside and advised him to pay a minimum amount to avoid further trouble.
The distressed couple ended up paying ₹1000 to the cops and their only fault was they were roaming late at night.
"I agreed to pay ₹1,000 and get done with it. The man immediately held up a PayTM QR code, waited for me to scan it and make the payment, and let us go with a stern warning: “If I and my wife are ever seen walking on the road at midnight, they would register a strong case ... against us and ensure that we keep circling around the court," Patri wrote on Twitter.
After reaching home, Patri tagged Bengaluru City police on Twitter and asked, "Is this not terrorism, is this not legalized torture? Is this how honest, law-abiding citizens of this land are meant to be treated? If the protectors of law themselves break the law and prey on hapless citizens, whom do we turn to?"
Taking cognizance of offence, the city police arrested the culprits on Sunday.
"Two police personnel from SAMPIGEHALLI BCP responsible for the incident have been identified, suspended, and departmental action initiated," the Bengaluru City police wrote on Twitter.
"We will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff," it added.
