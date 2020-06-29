Bengaluru has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus cases over the past week, with cases doubling in five days. "Bengaluru had 1556 COVID19 cases as on Jun 23 which has doubled to 3,419 cases as on Jun 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. State govt is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment," state minister Sudhakar K said in a tweet.

Here are 10 updates:

1) Karnataka on Sunday recorded the largest single-day spike of more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 13,190, the health department said.

2) On that day, 220 patients were discharged after recovery.

3) Out of 1,267 fresh cases reported on Sunday, a whopping 783 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Bengaluru had 1556 #COVID19 cases as on Jun 23 which has doubled to 3419 cases as on Jun 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment.@BSYBJP @AmitShah @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/2IFPWT3vKD — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 29, 2020





4) As of June 28 evening, cumulatively 13,190 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 207 deaths and 7,507 discharges.

5) Private medical establishments in Karnataka cannot deny treatment to COVID-19 patients or those with related symptoms, said the state government on Saturday.

6) "It has come to the notice of Government that certain Private Medical Establishments in the State are denying/refusing/avoiding patients with COVID-19 and COVID-19 like symptoms contrary to Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017," said an order by the Karnataka Government.

7) The non-compliance of the order will lead to punishment under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act 2017, and the Indian Penal Code, it read.

8) Karnataka government is working towards arranging 10,000 beds for COVID-19 patients in the state capital, the minister had said on Saturday.

9) The Karnataka government on Saturday took a slew of decisions including imposing total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5 in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

10) It was also decided that there will be night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am, which will come into effect from Monday, according to an official statement. (With Agency Inputs)

