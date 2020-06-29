Bengaluru coronavirus cases double in 5 days: 10 updates

Bengaluru has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus cases over the past week, with cases doubling in five days. "Bengaluru had 1556 COVID19 cases as on Jun 23 which has doubled to 3,419 cases as on Jun 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka. State govt is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment," state minister Sudhakar K said in a tweet.