Bengaluru couple earns ₹45 cr annually by selling 'samosas' | Read here2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:02 PM IST
The couple quit their jobs in 2015 to open a food startup called ‘Samosa Singh’ in Bengaluru.
Samosa, a beloved Indian snack, can make you earn crores! Yes, you read it right. This street food has changed the life of a well-educated Bengaluru couple who once had high pay jobs, but chose to enter the start-up world and started selling samosas in Karnataka's capital city. Now, the couple is earning much more than lucrative jobs.
