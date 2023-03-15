Samosa, a beloved Indian snack, can make you earn crores! Yes, you read it right. This street food has changed the life of a well-educated Bengaluru couple who once had high pay jobs, but chose to enter the start-up world and started selling samosas in Karnataka's capital city. Now, the couple is earning much more than lucrative jobs.

Nidhi Singh and her husband Shikhar Veer Singh have been married for more than five years. They first met while pursuing B-Tech in Biotechnology in Haryana, and later, Shikhar completed his MTech from the Institute of Life Sciences in Hyderabad.

He worked as the Principal Scientist at Biocon when he quit his job in 2015 to start his own business, while Nidhi was working with a pharma company in Gurugram and her salary package was ₹30 lakh. The couple quit their jobs in 2015 to open a food startup called ‘Samosa Singh’ in Bengaluru.

Both Nidhi and Shikhar belong to a well-settled family, however, they wanted to run their own business and started ‘Samosa Singh’ with their savings. They even sell off their dream home worth ₹80 lakh when they needed a bigger kitchen space and more funds for it, according to media reports.

Their business has grown to such an extent that today, the company's annual turnover is ₹45 crore, around ₹12 lakh per day.

Shikhar got the samosa business idea when he was studying, however, Nidhi advised him to become a scientist. One day, Shikhar saw a boy crying for samosa at a food court, and believed that his hunch for samosa startup was right as it is the most loving Indian snack.

He then quit his job and moved to Bengaluru for opening ‘Samosa Singh’. They have an innovative variety of samosas on their menu like kadhai paneer samosas. Now, the couple is planning to expand their business.