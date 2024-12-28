A Bengaluru couple ended up losing gold jewellery worth ₹2.3 lakh after they hired a live-in maid for the house via posting a Facebook advertisement.

Abhijit Deb is an area business manager; his wife is a senior process manager at a work-from-home arrangement. The couple decided to hire a live-in maid so that both of them could devote more time to work, reported Times of India.