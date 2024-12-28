Hello User
Bengaluru couple hires live-in maid via Facebook, ends up losing 2.3 lakh gold jewellery

Bengaluru couple hires live-in maid via Facebook, ends up losing ₹2.3 lakh gold jewellery

A Bengaluru couple lost gold jewellery worth 2.3 lakh after hiring a live-in maid through a Facebook ad. The couple, both working professionals, sought help to manage their home while focusing on their jobs.

Couple hired a house help from Facebook, ends up loosing jewellery worth 2.5 lakh

A Bengaluru couple ended up losing gold jewellery worth 2.3 lakh after they hired a live-in maid for the house via posting a Facebook advertisement.

Abhijit Deb is an area business manager; his wife is a senior process manager at a work-from-home arrangement. The couple decided to hire a live-in maid so that both of them could devote more time to work, reported Times of India.

Later, the two posted an advertisement on a Facebook page to find a maid.

(More to come)

