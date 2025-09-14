Bengaluru couple kills children before attempting suicide; father dies, mother survives: Report

A tragic incident took place in Gonakanahalli village in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district when a man identified as Shivu, 32, along with his two children were discovered dead. However, the wife Manjula survived, who is in police custody. The couple was facing financial difficulty and showed reluctance to leave them behind when they planned to take the extreme step, according to reports.

As per a report by Times Of India, the duo “submerged kids' heads underwater”.

What exactly happened? At around 2 PM on the day of the incident, the couple reportedly consumed alcohol with the alleged intention of killing their children. They first strangled their 11-year-old daughter, Chandrakala, at approximately 4 PM. After confirming her death, they proceeded to kill and consume their 7-year-old son, Uday Surya.

Following this, Manjula attempted to take her own life by hanging. However, Shivu, feeling unwell, asked her to go out and bring food from a nearby shop. Upon returning, Manjula discovered that Shivu had died by suicide. She then went to a neighbour's house to use the phone to speak with her father one last time, as her own phone was locked. The neighbour, after hearing Manjula's story, contacted the police, and Manjula was taken into custody.

