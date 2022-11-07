Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru court asks Twitter to temporarily block accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru court asks Twitter to temporarily block accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra

1 min read . 08:05 PM ISTLivemint
Bengaluru court asks Twitter to block accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra

The order came citing infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of KGF Chapter-2.

A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

On November 5, Bengaluru Police registered a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders following a complaint filed by MRT music label. 

On November 5, Bengaluru Police registered a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders following a complaint filed by MRT music label. 

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission in violation of the Copyright Act.

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission in violation of the Copyright Act.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya of Congress.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya of Congress.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP