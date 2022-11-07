Bengaluru court asks Twitter to block accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bengaluru court asks Twitter to temporarily block accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra1 min read . 08:05 PM IST
The order came citing infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of KGF Chapter-2.
A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.
On November 5, Bengaluru Police registered a case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders following a complaint filed by MRT music label.
The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission in violation of the Copyright Act.
The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya of Congress.
