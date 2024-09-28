Bengaluru court orders FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘extorting money’ through electoral bonds

A Bengaluru court had ordered the filing of an FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman and others for allegedly extorting money through electoral bonds.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Bengaluru court orders filing of FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘extorting money’ through electoral bonds
Bengaluru court orders filing of FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘extorting money’ through electoral bonds(PTI)

A Bengaluru court had ordered the filing of an FIR against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘extorting money’ through electoral bonds. The development came in the wake of a petition filed Adarsh Iyer of Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad before a special court.

According to an NDTV report, the complaint also named fellow union minister JP Nadda and two senior Karnataka BJP leaders — Naleen Kumar Kateel and BY Vijayendra. Party leaders have since distanced themselves from the allegations and mounted a strong defense for Sitharaman. The ruling party insists that electoral bonds are a 'policy matter' and that the charges are politically motivated.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Uzbekistan for AIIB annual bilateral meeting

The complaint accuses Sitharaman and others of involvement in the accumulation of illicit funds for political reasons via the electoral bond scheme. Corporate entities were allegedly coerced into purchasing bonds with thousands of crores with Enforcement Directorate raids being used as a ‘pressure tactic’. These electoral bonds, the complaint adds, were then cashed by BJP leaders at the state and national level.

The court has since ordered the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru to register an FIR for the crime of extortion through electoral bonds.

Also Read | Bomb threat: Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru gets bomb threat email

The development also prompted a war of words between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior BJP leaders on Saturday. The senior Congress leader is facing calls for resignation after the Lokayukta Police filed an FIR against him in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment ‘scam’ on Friday.

“The Court of People's Representatives has issued an order to file an FIR against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharamana in connection with the electoral bond scam. When will the leaders protest and march for her resignation, Karnataka BJP? If there is an impartial investigation into this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to resign. Let Kumaraswamy, who is on bail, also resign,” the CM wrote on X.

“I have not seen that, but I can only say that this (electoral bond) was done as per law according to the law passed by the parliament...This was done as per the law. What order they have given, let us study... But I can tell you that this is incomparable to Siddharamaiah's case,” countered Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru court orders FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman for ‘extorting money’ through electoral bonds

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.