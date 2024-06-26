Bengaluru court denies bail to Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

A Bengaluru court has rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual harassment. The 33-year-old is under the custody of a Special Investigation Team probing multiple allegations against him

Prajwal Revanna sex abuse case: A Bengaluru Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment in multiple cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 33-year-old is presently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team formed to probe his alleged sex crimes. Several explicit clips purportedly of him were leaked days before the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Prajwal Revannis, the third youngest member of parliament, He was recently accused of rape and sexual harassment with pictures and videos being circulated about said acts allegedly recorded by Prajwal himself. However, he claims these videos are fake. He served as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha as a part of the Hassan Constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal is the grandson of former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the nephew of former Chief Minister of Karnataka, H. D. Kumaraswamy. He is a graduate of the Bangalore Institute of Technology.

The pictures and videos were allegedly being spread by those with an agenda against Prajwal in order to stop people from voting for him. As the situation became more publicized, the Government of Karnataka assembled a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to explore the allegations.

Prajwal was arrested on May 31 upon his return from Germany where he was thought to have been avoiding litigation after the media attention received by the case. A plea for bail was rejected today by The Special People Representative Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna's brother, Suraj Revanna has also been booked for multiple cases of sexual abuse. Furthermore, Prajwal's mother Bhavan Revanna has been identified as the main conspirator in the abduction of one of Prajwal's victims. She went viral more than 6 months ago for a video that recorded her reaction to a bike crashing into her luxury.

