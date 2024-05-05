Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru court sends HD Revanna to SIT custody till May 8 — Five updates in Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case

Bengaluru court sends HD Revanna to SIT custody till May 8 — Five updates in Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case

Livemint

Blue Corner Notice issued for Prajwal Revanna; his father in SIT custody. JD(S) leaders arrested for sexual abuse case, leading to political uproar amidst Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) MLA HD Revanna being brought for medical check-up at a government hospital a day after he was taken into custody by officials of a Special Investigation Team

Interpol issued a Blue Corner Notice for Prajwal Revanna on Sunday as his father was remanded in SIT custody till May 8. The JD(S) leaders have been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse case — sparking a massive political row amid the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party kept up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, asking him to break his 'silence' on the issue in which the BJP's alliance party leader is accused.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.