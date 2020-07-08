Bengaluru, which is the hotspot of Covid-19 in Karnataka is seeing a surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases. The Karnataka government today said that the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases that the city is witnessing now was expected by July end, news agency PTI reported. "In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent," Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

Bengaluru, which is the hotspot of Covid-19 in Karnataka is seeing a surge in the number of positive coronavirus cases. The Karnataka government today said that the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases that the city is witnessing now was expected by July end, news agency PTI reported. "In Bengaluru we were aware that there would be a surge in the number of infections when we relaxed the lockdown, but the information that came to us did not show that it will be to this extent," Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

He also added that there is no need for worry as the government is prepared to handle the situation. "These numbers were expected by July- end, but it has happened a bit earlier. There is no need to worry, we are making all the necessary arrangements and there is no need for any one to worry."

He also added that there is no need for worry as the government is prepared to handle the situation. "These numbers were expected by July- end, but it has happened a bit earlier. There is no need to worry, we are making all the necessary arrangements and there is no need for any one to worry." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa chaired an emergency meeting with Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan and other ministers over the coronavirus pandemic situation in state. Sudhakar was also present at the meeting.

He said that CM Yediyurappa has asked us to make all the necessary arrangements scientifically, not giving room for any chaos or mess and see to it that people don't suffer.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 26,815 Covid cases, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am today. Out of this 11,361 infections are from Bengaluru urban. Nearly 800 out of 1,498 fresh cases reported in the state on Tuesday were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Karnataka has taken various steps to contain the virus and some of these have been taken as a model by other states like tele-ICU, door to door campaign to find ILI cases, increase in testing labs, quarantine, death audit, among others.

In the backdrop of steady increase in Covid-19 cases in the past over one month, Karnataka government has announced the full shutdown barring essential services on Sundays till August 2.

On Monday, CM BS Yediyurappa said that people will have to learn to live with the virus. "We don't have any other option, we have to learn to live with this virus. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the same thing. We have increased ambulances, we have made all arrangements to fight the pandemic. It is very important to safeguard ourselves," he had said.

Topics Bengaluru