Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions eased from today. Check what is allowed

Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions eased from today. Check what is allowed1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Bengaluru: The night curfew has not been lifted and the weekend curfew, which starts from 7 pm on Fridays and continues till 5 am on Mondays
Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions have been eased from today after the Karnataka government started the unlock process in 19 districts showing a declining trend in the state. According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm barring 11 districts. The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.
The night curfew has not been lifted and the weekend curfew, which starts from 7 pm on Fridays and continues till 5 am on Mondays, will remain in till June 21 in Bengaluru.
Here is what is allowed and what is not in Bengaluru:
Bengaluru Covid-19 tally
Meanwhile, the COVID infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths but showing a significant decline in cases compared to June 1 when there were 3,418 cases and 276 deaths. The city has so far reported 11,96,688 infections and 15,307 deaths.
