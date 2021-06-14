Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions eased from today. Check what is allowed

Bengaluru: The night curfew has not been lifted and the weekend curfew, which starts from 7 pm on Fridays and continues till 5 am on Mondays

Bengaluru Covid-19 restrictions have been eased from today after the Karnataka government started the unlock process in 19 districts showing a declining trend in the state. According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm barring 11 districts. The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases.

Here is what is allowed and what is not in Bengaluru:

Only shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to operate in Bengaluru.

Autos and taxis are allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers.

In Bengaluru, parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walkers and joggers.

Bengaluru hotels and restaurants will be closed for dine-in and only takeaways and door delivery will be allowed.

Industries can function with a 50 per cent workforce.

Production units, establishments and industries engaged in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 per cent of their staff strength.

Construction activities are permitted.

Meanwhile, the COVID infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths but showing a significant decline in cases compared to June 1 when there were 3,418 cases and 276 deaths. The city has so far reported 11,96,688 infections and 15,307 deaths.

