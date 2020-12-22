Bengaluru: Covid-19 testing facility set up at Kempegowda International Airport

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Located near the arrivals area of the Terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.

There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the Terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the Bengaluru Airport Terminal.

A waiting lounge with strict adherence to covid-19 safety protocols is part of the facility. International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at BLR. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.

Under the express test method on the globally acclaimed Abbott ID No, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take upto six hours.

View Full Image Cost of the test





Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per Government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.

Passengers who test positive will be processed; BIAL has established detailed standard operating procedures to manage people who test COVID-19 positive at the BLR Airport, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via