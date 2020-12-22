OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengaluru: Covid-19 testing facility set up at Kempegowda International Airport
ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre
ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre

Bengaluru: Covid-19 testing facility set up at Kempegowda International Airport

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 07:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Located near the arrivals area of the Terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Located near the arrivals area of the Terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is looking to his pandemic support programs to help out businesses

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. (Representative image)

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST
The city's 24-hour average air quality index AQI was 418

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Unlike a cold day, a cold wave is created due to wind chill which brings down the actual minimum temperature depending upon the wind speed.

Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the Terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the Bengaluru Airport Terminal.

A waiting lounge with strict adherence to covid-19 safety protocols is part of the facility. International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at BLR. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.

Under the express test method on the globally acclaimed Abbott ID No, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take upto six hours.

Cost of the test
View Full Image
Cost of the test


Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per Government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.

Passengers who test positive will be processed; BIAL has established detailed standard operating procedures to manage people who test COVID-19 positive at the BLR Airport, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout