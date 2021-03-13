A new version of the COVID Raksha helpline was launched in the Bengaluru South that will assist the residents during the vaccination drive. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who launched the helping, said: We in Bengaluru South are ensuring maximum people get vaccinated. With COVID Raksha 2.0, we are helping senior citizens book an appointment on the COWIN portal or Arogya Sethu app, providing post-vaccine counselling with the help of expert doctors and also informing senior citizens about the vaccination centers located closest to their homes.

Helpdesks at government facilities have also been set up to assist senior citizens. Registration booths for vaccination appointments will also soon be set up near parks and hospitals.

He further added: It is notable that the Narendra Modi government has vaccinated more than 50 lakh senior citizens in just a few days of launching the world's largest vaccine drive.

COVID Raksha helpline was initially launched as a solution to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic operations. During the lockdown, more than 200 volunteers were active on the helpline, connecting citizens with over 100 doctors for effecting COVID-19 treatment.

During the COVID Raksha 1.0 drive, the office of the MP answered around 10,700 calls, solved 3,465 sessions on WhatsApp, helped with 582 Hospital transfers, and resolved around 96 emergency cases. Additionally, the initial version of the COVID Raksha platform completed triaging of symptoms for 1,698 citizens over teleconsultation.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

(With inputs from agencies)





