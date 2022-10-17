Bengaluru creates new annual rainfall record this year

Bengaluru city has broken all records for the wettest year in its recorded history with the Karnataka capital receiving 1706 mm rainfall till the date in 2022. The new record was created on Sunday night as the city received 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on the same day.
Bengaluru city has broken all records for the wettest year in its recorded history with the Karnataka capital receiving 1706 mm rainfall till the date in 2022. The new record was created on Sunday night as the city received 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm on the same day.
This feat was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017 in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over Bengaluru and other southern parts of Karnataka.
This feat was achieved after breaking the previous record of 1696 mm rainfall in 2017 in Bengaluru. On Saturday, the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over Bengaluru and other southern parts of Karnataka.
The information was provided by the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle, according to which, the city recorded 1608.5 mm rainfall in 2005, 1510.5 mm in 2021, 1286 mm in 2008, and so on.
The information was provided by the Bengaluru Weather Twitter handle, according to which, the city recorded 1608.5 mm rainfall in 2005, 1510.5 mm in 2021, 1286 mm in 2008, and so on.
“With 13 mm of rainfall received today till 8:30 pm, #Bengaluru City #IMD obsevatory has broken the all time record for the wettest year in recorded history by recording a massive 1704 mm of rainfall for the year. The previous record was 1696 mm recorded just 5 years ago in 2017!" Bengaluru Weather tweeted.
“With 13 mm of rainfall received today till 8:30 pm, #Bengaluru City #IMD obsevatory has broken the all time record for the wettest year in recorded history by recording a massive 1704 mm of rainfall for the year. The previous record was 1696 mm recorded just 5 years ago in 2017!" Bengaluru Weather tweeted.
Recently, a ruckus was created on the Bengaluru-Mysore road as the water from the Budanur lake triggered by heavy rainfall entered Mandya town on Saturday. The overflowing water caused by heavy rains also entered the residential area in Mandya and flooded the Bengaluru-Mysore road.
Recently, a ruckus was created on the Bengaluru-Mysore road as the water from the Budanur lake triggered by heavy rainfall entered Mandya town on Saturday. The overflowing water caused by heavy rains also entered the residential area in Mandya and flooded the Bengaluru-Mysore road.
A similar situation happened a few days ago when the water was overflowing from the Budanur lake creating quite a disaster in the city.
A similar situation happened a few days ago when the water was overflowing from the Budanur lake creating quite a disaster in the city.
The Karnataka Minister and Mandya district in-charge minister, K Gopalaiah visited the rain-affected area in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal.
The Karnataka Minister and Mandya district in-charge minister, K Gopalaiah visited the rain-affected area in Budanur, Beedi Colony, Vivekananda layout, and Kereyangal.
The minister took the updates on the situation from the officials and asked them to find a proper solution to control and prevent the flood water from entering the village. He also listened to the problems of the locals. He also issued a notice to the Irrigation department officials in relation to the situation.
The minister took the updates on the situation from the officials and asked them to find a proper solution to control and prevent the flood water from entering the village. He also listened to the problems of the locals. He also issued a notice to the Irrigation department officials in relation to the situation.
The Budanur lake water had entered the Mandya taluk and flooded the highway, leading to complete chaos in the traffic. The administration closed the highway service and issued orders to divert the route going from Bengaluru to Mysore to Malavalli at Maddur.
The Budanur lake water had entered the Mandya taluk and flooded the highway, leading to complete chaos in the traffic. The administration closed the highway service and issued orders to divert the route going from Bengaluru to Mysore to Malavalli at Maddur.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.