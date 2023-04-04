Bengaluru park walkers irked with Jaishankar's ‘meet and greet’, asks EC to ban. . .2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
- The minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar held a public meeting in Cubbon Park along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.
Bengaluru's Cubbon Park Walkers Association (CPWA) have written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging the agency to ban ‘political meetings’ in parks such as Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, citing disturbance to animals and birds. This comes a day after BJP leader and minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar held a public meeting in Cubbon Park along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan.
