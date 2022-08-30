Bengaluru declares holiday in schools, colleges due to heavy rain today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday visited the flood-hit areas in Ramanagar district to review the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi lake in the Maruti layout of the city.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
All schools and colleges in Bengaluru have declared a holiday on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall in the city, said Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas as quoted by the news agency ANI. Incessant rainfall caused water logging in several parts of the city, and trees were uprooted on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
All schools and colleges in Bengaluru have declared a holiday on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall in the city, said Bengaluru Urban DC, K Srinivas as quoted by the news agency ANI. Incessant rainfall caused water logging in several parts of the city, and trees were uprooted on Monday.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday visited the flood-hit areas in Ramanagar district to review the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi lake in the Maruti layout of the city.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday visited the flood-hit areas in Ramanagar district to review the large-scale damage caused to crops due to the breach of Bakshi lake in the Maruti layout of the city.
The chief minister even walked on the railway track for over half a kilometer to review the damages and from the breached Bakshi lake he visited the farmers' houses to promise them suitable compensation for their loss due to heavy rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The chief minister even walked on the railway track for over half a kilometer to review the damages and from the breached Bakshi lake he visited the farmers' houses to promise them suitable compensation for their loss due to heavy rainfall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He announced that the completely-collapsed house will be provided help of ₹1 lakh immediately, while a total of ₹5 lakh will be paid in a phased manner. He also instructed the district officials to take up the repair works of Bakshi lake immediately.
He announced that the completely-collapsed house will be provided help of ₹1 lakh immediately, while a total of ₹5 lakh will be paid in a phased manner. He also instructed the district officials to take up the repair works of Bakshi lake immediately.
Revenue Minister R Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayana, former CM and Channapatna MLA HD Kumaraswamy, and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy also accompanied CM Bommai during the review of the flood-hit areas.
Revenue Minister R Ashok, Higher Education and District-in-Charge Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayana, former CM and Channapatna MLA HD Kumaraswamy, and Ramanagar MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy also accompanied CM Bommai during the review of the flood-hit areas.
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 29 August has predicted heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim and Northeast India during the next five days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states for next 5 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 29 August has predicted heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim and Northeast India during the next five days.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall activity is also expected across Kerala at least for the next five days.
Apart from this, IMD has also predicted subdued rainfall activity over Northwest & Central India during next 5 days. Heavy rainfall activity is also expected across Kerala at least for the next five days.
Within the southern state, all districts — including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur, have been placed on a yellow watch for the entirety of this five-day forecast period. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.
Within the southern state, all districts — including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur, have been placed on a yellow watch for the entirety of this five-day forecast period. The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.