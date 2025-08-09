Bengaluru doctor accuses ‘entitled’ man of threatening her ‘lawfully’ parked car: 'Tyre punctured, mud splattered'

In what appears to be a disturbing incident, a female doctor based in Bengaluru lashed out at the ‘entitled’ violator who allegedly damaged her car despite being “lawfully” parked. The woman claims vehicle's tyres were punctured, the body marred by scratches, and mud spread on the windshield.

Advertisement

She asks, “Which other country lets you skip building a parking spot, add an extra room instead, claim public road as your personal parking, and grants you divine rights to vandalise any car 'lawfully' parked there?”

"Tyre punctured, car scratched, a threat to damage car with a stick and now mud spattered over windshield, seen it all over the years, for parking in a legally permitted parking spot on a public road. Hoping to get some video footage of the 'entitled' violator from the dash cam and share here soon!" the doctor added.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru resident stated that her vehicle was damaged even though it was parked in a designated zone. She also mentioned that the vandalism took place while she was away from home. The post has received much traction, with internet users talking about different suggestions to avoid such a case next time.

Netizens react One of the users said, “I'm so sorry this happened..Hope you are safe..Raise a complaint with the traffic police in the jurisdiction of the area where this happened..Please take care." Another remarked, ""So sad to see this. Disgusting. How ppl claim entitlement when none exists. And these are so called 'educated' people. Strong law enforcement needed."

“This is horrific. Road parking is not anyone's private space. Another is how people take over the foot path and cordon it off as a personal garden. People get to walk on the road while these people use the footpath as garden”, ""Entitled people here think the public space in front of their house is their private space. Lot of houses have stones placed on the footpath. Some even have sunshade for their cars parked on footpath/road" were some reactions.

Advertisement

Also Read | Bengaluru boy dies by suicide, police investigate link to Japanese web series