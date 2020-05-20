Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Bengaluru doctor turns Covid positive, 6 staff in Kerala quarantined
The Kozhikode district administration is trying to figure out the contacts of the gynaecologist for being quarantined

Bengaluru doctor turns Covid positive, 6 staff in Kerala quarantined

1 min read . 06:18 PM IST PTI

  • The gynaecologist had returned to Bengaluru a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine there
  • Six staff members of the clinic at nearby Thamarassery and the taxi driver who dropped her in Bengaluru on May 5 have been asked to go on quarantine

KOZHIKODE : Six employees of a private clinic here and a taxi driver have been put on mandatory 14 days quarantine as a lady gynaecologist running the dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

Six employees of a private clinic here and a taxi driver have been put on mandatory 14 days quarantine as a lady gynaecologist running the dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree said the gynaecologist had returned to Karnataka a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine there.

District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree said the gynaecologist had returned to Karnataka a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine there.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Six staff members of the clinic at nearby Thamarassery and the taxi driver who dropped her in Bengaluru on May 5 have been asked to go on quarantine, she said.

Patients had visited the clinic, belonging to the gynaecologist and her doctor husband, till April-end.

Sources said the district administration is trying to figure out the contacts of the gynaecologist, including pregnant women, for being quarantined.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated