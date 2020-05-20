Bengaluru doctor turns Covid positive, 6 staff in Kerala quarantined

KOZHIKODE :
Six employees of a private clinic here and a taxi driver have been put on mandatory 14 days quarantine as a lady gynaecologist running the dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.
District Medical Officer Dr V Jayashree said the gynaecologist had returned to Karnataka a fortnight ago and tested positive while she was on quarantine there.
Six staff members of the clinic at nearby Thamarassery and the taxi driver who dropped her in Bengaluru on May 5 have been asked to go on quarantine, she said.
Patients had visited the clinic, belonging to the gynaecologist and her doctor husband, till April-end.
Sources said the district administration is trying to figure out the contacts of the gynaecologist, including pregnant women, for being quarantined.