The chief executive officer (CEO) and the managing director (MD) of Bengaluru based Aeronics Internet Company were murdered allegedly by a former employee of the firm on Tuesday

The deceased have been identified as Phanindra Subramanya, MD and Vinu Kumar, CEO of the private company, the Bengaluru police said. Aeronics Internet is an internet service provider company.

The incident occurred at a residence on the 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru, the police said.

The accused, Felix, is said to be a former employee of Aeronics Internet, which is an internet service provider firm.

Laxmi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (North-East) said, “The accused entered into the office and attacked the CEO and MD with a sword. Both died while on the way to hospital. The investegation is underway."

The accused is on a run.