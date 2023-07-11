comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru double murder: Ex-employee barges into office, kills MD and CEO
Back

The chief executive officer (CEO) and the managing director (MD) of Bengaluru based Aeronics Internet Company were murdered allegedly by a former employee of the firm on Tuesday

The deceased have been identified as Phanindra Subramanya, MD and Vinu Kumar, CEO of the private company, the Bengaluru police said. Aeronics Internet is an internet service provider company. 

The incident occurred at a residence on the 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru, the police said.

The accused, Felix, is said to be a former employee of Aeronics Internet, which is an internet service provider firm.

Laxmi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (North-East) said, “The accused entered into the office and attacked the CEO and MD with a sword. Both died while on the way to hospital. The investegation is underway."

The accused is on a run.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 08:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout