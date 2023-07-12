Shabarish alias Felix, the accused in the Bengaluru double murder case posted a status on WhatsApp warning that he “only hurts bad people, not good people". Later, he stormed into the office of a tech company where he used to work and attacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya with sharp weapons. The gruesome attack led to the death of both the CEO and MD while the accused fled from the spot.

“People always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet people. I hurt only bad people. I never hurt any good people (sic)," he added.

The police informed that the incident occurred at a residence on the 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru. The accused barged into the office with two accomplices named Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26) and attacked MD Phanindra Subramanya.

When CEO Vinu Kumar heard the ruckus, he came to the help of Subramanya, but Felix attacked him also leaving both badly injured. The employees of the company took the injured to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

“The accused entered into the office and attacked the CEO and MD with a sword. Both died while on the way to hospital. The investigation is underway," Laxmi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru (North-East) said.

Bengaluru Police arrested the three accused within hours of the crime and said that as per the preliminary inquiry, the accused stepped down from his job to start his own company. But, Phanindra Subramanya was publicly criticizing his business practices' and Felix was angry about the same.