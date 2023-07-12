Bengaluru double murder: WhatsApp status of accused before crime says ‘I hurt only bad people’1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Felix allegedly stormed into the office of a tech company where he used to work and attacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya with sharp weapons
Shabarish alias Felix, the accused in the Bengaluru double murder case posted a status on WhatsApp warning that he “only hurts bad people, not good people". Later, he stormed into the office of a tech company where he used to work and attacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya with sharp weapons. The gruesome attack led to the death of both the CEO and MD while the accused fled from the spot.
