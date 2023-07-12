Shabarish alias Felix, the accused in the Bengaluru double murder case posted a status on WhatsApp warning that he “only hurts bad people, not good people". Later, he stormed into the office of a tech company where he used to work and attacked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya with sharp weapons. The gruesome attack led to the death of both the CEO and MD while the accused fled from the spot.

