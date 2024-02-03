Karnataka's capital Bengaluru has made a slight improvement in traffic as per the TomTom Traffic Index 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru's rank dropped to sixth from second position in 2023 as the city's congestion level declined.

In 2022, the average travel time within the city was nearly 30 minutes for a 10km drive. However, in 2023, the travel time has been reduced to 28 minutes for the same distance.

London has retained the top spot of being the 'Most Congested City' in the world, recording 37 minutes and 20 seconds to cover a distance of 10 km.

India's Pune is also in the list of top-10 world's congested cities. According to the TomTom Traffic Index, the average travel time within Pune was 27 minutes and 50 seconds to cover 10 km of distance last year. It increased by 30 seconds from 2022.

The national capital New Delhi is the world's 44th congested city wherein it takes average 21 minutes and 40 seconds to cover 10 km of distance.

Mumbai ranked 54 where the average travel time to cover 10 km of distance was 21 minutes 20 seconds in 2023.

TomTom Traffic selected 387 cities in 55 countries and compared average travel time. To compare traffic states' efficiency worldwide, tomTom used average vehicles with different drive types, petrol and diesel, and EV.

World's most congested cities 2023: 1. London

2. Dublin

3. Toronto

4. Milan

5. Lima

6. Bengaluru

7. Pune

8. Bucharest

9. Manila

10. Brussels

