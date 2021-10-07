Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengaluru Durga Puja guidelines: ‘Arbitrary and illogical’, says Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru Durga Puja guidelines: ‘Arbitrary and illogical’, says Tejasvi Surya

An artist gives a finishing touch to an idol of Goddess Durga
1 min read . 12:04 PM IST Livemint

Bengaluru Durga Puja guidelines: ‘I spoke to Chief Commissioner, BBMP and asked him to revisit Durga Pooja rules which are discriminatory, arbitrary & illogical,’ says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya described guidelines issued by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for Durga Puja celebrations as “discriminatory, arbitrary and illegal," In a letter to the chief commissioner of the civic body, he urged the official to revisit the rules. 

"I spoke to Chief Commissioner, BBMP & asked him to revisit Durga Pooja rules which are discriminatory, arbitrary & illogical. He assured me that these rules will be reviewed forthwith & sentiments of devotees will be given utmost importance," says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

In a guideline issued by BBMP for Durga Puja in Navratri, the municipal body has said the idol size shall not exceed four feet and there shall not be more than 50 people at a time during prayers.

BBMP said only one idol of Goddess Durga should be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone. The puja associations must strictly monitor and adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The municipal body prohibited the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers. It further said the association shall issue invitation cards for guests with specific timing slots so as to not breach 100 numbers at a time.

Puja associations should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron. Sindur Khela should be restricted to a maximum of 10 persons at a time.

BBMP has put a blanket ban on DJ, Dhak or drums during visarjan procession. Visarjan shall be at the public tank/immersion pond as identified and permitted by Zonal Joint Commissioner and Police.

