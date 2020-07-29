Edtech startup Toppr raises 350 crore from Foundation Holdings

"...Our ambition is to implement an industry leading model for AI-enabled, blended education delivery by empowering educational institutions and teachers to create a platform of change and impact," said Aakash Sachdev, Managing Director of Foundation Holdings. “Our investment in Toppr also reflects our commitment to empowering great teachers via the new School OS. The new School OS already has 55,000+ learners on it," added Sachdev, who will join the board of Toppr.