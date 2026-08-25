Bengaluru elite clubs raided by health officials - Here is why

Food safety officials have launched inspections at 10 prominent clubs in Bengaluru to assess compliance with hygiene and food safety regulations, NDTV reported. The inspections are focusing on food handling, storage, labelling and cleanliness, with officials already identifying several shortcomings at some of the clubs.

The inspections are being conducted by teams from the Food Safety Department as authorities step up scrutiny of food establishments across Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Club and Mahalakshmi Layout Club are among those where concerns have been reported.

Which Bengaluru clubs are being inspected? The 10 clubs facing inspections are:

Century Club

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Club

Race Course Club

Bowring Club

Catholic Club

Badminton Club

Tennis Club

Vijayanagara Club

Mahalakshmi Layout Club

Malleshwaram Club Officials are checking food preparation and handling, storage conditions, product labelling, cleaning facilities and overall hygiene standards.

KSCA Club inspection finds food safety lapses At the KSCA Club, inspectors identified several food safety and hygiene shortcomings, NDTV reported.

The findings included inadequate personal hygiene among food handlers, the use of a plastic cutting board, a blocked drainage system and an unhygienic frozen storage room.

Officials also reportedly found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not being stored separately.

Food products flagged over labelling violations The inspection also uncovered alleged labelling violations involving packaged food products at the KSCA Club.

According to the findings cited by NDTV, a packet of K Shakti Toor Dal did not carry details including the packing date, batch number and maximum retail price (MRP).

A packet of tilapia fish was also reportedly found without the required label information.

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The utensils cleaning area was flagged for unhygienic conditions, while inspectors also found that hot water was not available.

Mahalakshmi Layout Club gets notice Food safety officials also found hygiene-related concerns at Mahalakshmi Layout Club, NDTV reported.

Following the inspection, Food Safety Officers issued a notice to the club.

The inspections are part of the Health Department's efforts to ensure that food establishments comply with prescribed food safety and hygiene standards.