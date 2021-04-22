In just one year of its coming into being, it has a turnover of around ₹two crore, all credit goes to the products, its manufacturing and marketing techniques
Last year when the pandemic struck the country prompting the government to order a stringent lockdown, many businesses were shut following massive losses.
But Vibha Harish, a 25-year old entrepreneur from Bengaluru, found abundant sun shining to make hay during 2020 -- So much so that she made it to the Forbes Asia's 30 Under- 30 in just one year of her venture.
Her firm Cosmix, a herbal nutrition and plant-based supplement brand offering, is now one of the fastest-growing ventures.
In just one year of its coming into being, it has a turnover of around ₹two crore, all credit goes to the products, its manufacturing and marketing techniques.
A health issue as a teenager made her look at the absence of adequate nutrition for women, which became the prime source for launching this venture last year.
"My mother suggested that I go for herbal instead of any allopathic medicines. I started using herbs. Inspired by herbalism from the western world and Ayurveda from our own country, I started experimenting by myself," Harish told PTI.
She inherited the business from her parents.
Also, doing her engineering degree in supply chain management helped in her business.