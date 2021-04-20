Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said that Bengaluru has emerged as an epicentre of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, PTI reported.. "Bengaluru is the epicentre of Karnataka. If you see the total cases, at least 70 per cent are reported in Bengaluru."

Meanwhile, Karnataka government would announce strict Covid-19 containment measures in the state today after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's meeting with the Governor Vajubhai Vala and leaders of political parties. According to reports, there are indications that there may not be a complete lockdown with opposition to it from within the government and also from the opposition parties.

On Monday, Karnataka reported 15,785 new cases of COVID-19, and a record 146 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,76,850 and the death toll to 13,497, the Health department said. The state had witnessed 81 COVID-19 related deaths yesterday. Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 9,618 new infections. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 5,56,253, followed by Mysuru 62,319 and Ballari 42,339.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,47,854, followed by Mysuru 57,409 and Ballari 39,752.

