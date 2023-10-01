An electric vehicle (EV) caught fire on the streets of Bengaluru on 1 October, after which the videos of blazing vehicle became viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the reached the Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar when the incident took place. The vehicle has been identified as Mahindra E20 that is currently discontinued.

No casualties have been reported due to the fire, while the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In one of the clips, it can be seen that billows of smoke emerge from the vehicle as one police officer tried to restrict people recording the incident from approaching the vehicle.

This is not the first incident when an electric vehicle has caught fire on road. In April 22, around 40 electric scooters of Jitendra Electric Vehicles (EV) caught fire after being loaded in a transport container in Nashik. All these scooters were being transported from the factory to Bengaluru, reported Moneycontrol.

Reports of scooters from Ola Electric, Pure EV, and Okinawa Scooters gone up in flames did arrive, which put a question on the prospects of a nascent but fast-growing industry.

Meanwhile, reports also arrived that Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto, which is deemed as Tesla's rival is planning to set up a manufacturing unit in India. Economic Times had reported that the Vietnamese EV maker could set up a plant either in Gujarat or Tamil Nadu.

At present the talks are at the preliminary stage but VinFast Auto is keen to enter India, the report said citing sources. However, there is no clarity whether VinFast is looking at exports or whether the new production unit would only serve the Indian market.

Behind Tesla and Toyota, VinFast Auto became the world's third-largest automaker by market capitalisation in September.

