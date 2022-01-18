Amid the massive surge in COVID cases, Bengaluru civic body on Tuesday notified that the city is witnessing a week-on-week increase of 250%, as reported by news agency ANI. However, hospitalisations continue to be low with only 1.3% of overall active cases currently in hospitals. Less than 0.5% are on critical beds, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike notified.

Last week, the state health minister Dr. Sudhakar K said the situation in the current COVID peak is much better than the second wave, at least in terms of hospitalisation.

Revealing data, the minister showed that during the third week of April last year, when the second COVID wave peaked, the hospitalisation rate was at 30%, in May it stood at 22%. Compared to that, in the current COVID wave, the hospitalisation rate is just 6% and over 93% of patients are recovering in home isolation.

However, owing to the fact that the state has been witnessing a massive surge in cases, the health minister asserted, that there is no reason for complacency, please follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and stay safe.

On Monday, state minister R Ashoka told reporters, as quoted by news agency PTI, “The experts are of the opinion that the COVID cases may reach the peak on January 25, after which it will gradually decrease. They were also of the view that the state should reduce testing from over two lakh a day to about 1.5 lakh as it does not help much."

On Tuesday, the state logged 41,457 new Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate surged to 22.30%. Bengaluru itself reported 25,595 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.