Bengaluru: Ex-Karnataka police chief Om Prakash found dead at home, cops suspect foul play

Former Inspector General (IG) and Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, Om Prakash, was found dead in his Bengaluru residence in the HSR layout area under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

Cops discovered Prakash's body with several injury marks, raising suspicion of foul play. Police have begun questioning his wife, Pallavi, and his daughter, a PTI report said.

Prakash's body was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of his three-storied residence in the upscale society. Pallavi had informed the police about the incident, the report said.

What preliminary probe says Reports indicate that the retired DGP had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life to some close associates. Police suspect the involvement of a close family member in the incident.

Prakash's body has been taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

While talking to ANI, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, “Today afternoon around 4-4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered. After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature. It seems that some sharp weapon has been used, which caused so much blood loss that it led to death.”

The 68-year-old IPS officer from the 1981 batch, hailed from Champaran, Bihar and had an MSc in Geology. He began his career as an additional superintendent of police in Harapanahalli, then Ballari district, and later served in various places.

He served in SP Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru. He was appointed as the DGP of Karnataka on March 1, 2015. Before that, he also headed Fire and Emergency Services, and Home Guards.