Bengaluru: Ex-Karnataka police chief Om Prakash found dead at home, cops suspect foul play

While talking to ANI, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, “Today afternoon around 4-4:30 pm, we got information about the death of our former DGP and IGP Om Prakash. His son has been contacted and he is giving a complaint against the incident, and based on that, an FIR will be registered. After the case is registered, a detailed investigation will be carried out. Immediately, there are no arrests. Initial investigation suggests that things might be internal in nature. It seems that some sharp weapon has been used, which caused so much blood loss that it led to death.”