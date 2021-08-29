1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2021, 11:43 AM ISTLivemint
Bengaluru Metro: The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30
Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station.
