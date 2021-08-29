Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station.

The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30.

Congratulations to the people of Bengaluru.

Very happy to join Karnataka CM Sh @BSBommai Ji for the inauguration of the 7.5 km segment of Bengaluru Metro Purple Line from Mysore Road Metro Station to Kengeri Station, today. #NammaMetro@Tejasvi_Surya @PCMohanMP @BJP4Karnataka pic.twitter.com/V9EEi8iPiq — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 29, 2021

Initially, all metro trains on the Purple Line will run between Mysore Road (Nayandahalli) and Kengeri from 8 am to 10 am, and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

There are a total of six stations on this route--Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch.

A passenger will have to pay ₹56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line.

