Bengaluru: Extended Purple Line between Mysore Road-Kengeri launched today; Check routes, fares, timings

Bengaluru Metro: Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro stationPremium
Bengaluru Metro: Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2021, 11:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Bengaluru Metro: The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30
  • Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station.

The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30.

Initially, all metro trains on the Purple Line will run between Mysore Road (Nayandahalli) and Kengeri from 8 am to 10 am, and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

There are a total of six stations on this route--Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch.

A passenger will have to pay 56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line.

 

 

