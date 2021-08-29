Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengaluru: Extended Purple Line between Mysore Road-Kengeri launched today; Check routes, fares, timings

Bengaluru: Extended Purple Line between Mysore Road-Kengeri launched today; Check routes, fares, timings

Premium
Bengaluru Metro: Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station
1 min read . 11:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Bengaluru Metro: The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30
  • Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday inaugurated the extended Purple Metro Line services between Mysore road and Kengeri at Nayandahalli Metro station.

The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30.

The commercial operation of the 7.5 kilometres stretch of the Namma Metro's Purple line will start from August 30.

Initially, all metro trains on the Purple Line will run between Mysore Road (Nayandahalli) and Kengeri from 8 am to 10 am, and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Initially, all metro trains on the Purple Line will run between Mysore Road (Nayandahalli) and Kengeri from 8 am to 10 am, and from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

There are a total of six stations on this route--Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.

There are a total of six stations on this route--Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattengere, Kengeri Bus Terminal, and Kengeri.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch.

Travel time between Mysuru Road and Kengeri Purple Line Metro is expected to be around 15 minutes in the new stretch.

A passenger will have to pay 56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line.

A passenger will have to pay 56 to travel between Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri –– the two stations located at different ends of the Purple Line.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!